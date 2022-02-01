Wave of the future; Okanagan university partners with Trail clean tech leaders

UBCO doctoral student Yue Zhang holds up a sample of tellurium, while Dr. Jian Liu shows a tiny and powerful disc battery that uses the mining waste product. Photo: UBCO

Have you ever heard of tellurium?

Likely not. But that’s about to change now that Fenix Advanced Materials — a clean technology company in Trail — and UBC Okanagan researchers (UBCO) partnered up to create a next-generation battery that is smaller and more powerful than what’s presently available.

A close up look at tellurium. Photo: FenixAM.com

The key “ingredient” for this research is tellurium, a by-product of copper, iron and other base-metal-rich ore bodies. This chemical element with the symbol Te and atomic number 52 has attracted the attention of researchers because it has high electrical conductivity and a high volumetric capacity. The Trail company has committed twofold to the innovative research: as a source for high purity tellurium and other metals; and by providing a significant chunk of funding.

“Fenix is very excited and fully committed to this collaboration by committing $1-million over the five-year project,” Don Freschi, chief executive officer, Fenix Advanced Materials, said in a January UBCO news brief. “We will also contribute many of the critical high purity metal by-products, like the tellurium and indium needed for this research,” he added.

“The ultimate goal will be to commercialize these new batteries and continue collaborating with UBCO on many new clean technologies.”

The alliance between Fenix and UBCO researchers, housed at the university in what’s called the “Advanced Materials for Energy Storage Lab,” will ensure Dr. Jian Liu, an assistant professor in the UBCO School of Engineering, and his team, have materials needed to carry out their research to develop much improved state-of-the-art batteries.

“Advancements in solid-state batteries are propelling the EV (Electric Vehicle) industry forward along with the added benefit of advancing emerging devices in medicine and communications,” explains Dr. Liu. “All-solid-state, lithium-tellurium batteries enable higher energy output with an improved safety rating inside a smaller form-factor, thereby expanding its possible applications.”

In order for a battery to work, it needs to store chemical energy and convert it into electrical energy. The process involves an electrochemical reaction that transfers electrons from one electrode to the other through an external circuit, while ions move inside the battery.

While rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are currently the most popular on the market, Dr. Liu and his research team are confident they can make one that is smaller and more powerful than current existing battery technologies.

The latest test battery includes a flexible gel polymer electrolyte that allows lithium ions to move between lithium anode and tellurium cathode. This results in a quasi-solid-state lithium-tellurium battery that has improved performance compared to lithium-sulphur and lithium-selenium batteries.

“The high purity of the tellurium along with the mineral’s overall attributes makes it ideal as a rechargeable battery material,” Dr. Liu explained.

Moreover, it’s not just about making a better battery, it’s also about helping the planet.

“The added benefit of using tellurium is that manufacturers are reusing a mining waste product,” Dr. Liu noted. “The B.C. interior has a wealth of these raw materials which bodes well for developing and manufacturing of next-generation lithium-tellurium batteries within a circular economy.”

Fenix Advanced Materials is a clean technology company located in Trail. Photo: Trail Times

The latest published research is part of a $2-million initiative between Fenix, UBCO and Mitacs, the latter being a nonprofit national research organization. Dr. Liu says this research investment strengthens Canada’s position in emerging solid-state battery innovation and accelerates EV deployment and renewable energy opportunities.

The latest research was published in the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science. It was supported by the Mitacs Accelerate Program, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Canada Foundation for Innovation, BC Knowledge Development Fund and Fenix Advanced Materials.

About Fenix Advanced Materials

Fenix was established as an incorporated company in May 2015. Located in Glenmerry, the company is managed and directed by Don Freschi, a Professional Applied Science Technologist with 30+ years of pure metals and semiconductor experience, and Bill Micklethwaite, a Professional Engineer with 48 years of pure metals and semiconductor experience.

Fenix is a member of Metal Tech Alley, a regional association of professionals leading the Circular Economy Movement covering all sectors of society based on the four “Rs;” reduce, reuse, recycle, recover it.



