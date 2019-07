Saturday afternoon water bombers were taking water from Duck Lake to fight the wildfire above Kuskonook.(Photo credit Gord Gray)

Water bombers and helicopters took turns over the weekend fighting the wildfire at Jansen Creek, east of Kuskonook.

BC Wildfire reported the fire on July 25 with lightning being the suspected cause of the wildfire.

Tuesday BC Wildfire reported the estimated size of the wildfire to be 5.30 hectares and has upgraded the status to under control.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.

