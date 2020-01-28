Fans pay their respect at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Have you been reading the stories about Kobe Bryant and his legacy in recent days?

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to fall for scams or clickbait in the days after Bryant’s death. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, when his private helicopter crashed in California.

“The tragic death of Kobe Bryant is likely to generate scams exploiting fans’ eagerness for information and memorabilia,” the bureau said in a news release Monday.

The bureau said “spear phishing” emails are common. The emails appear to come from a reputable news source or organization but contain links to malicious websites. The bureau said readers should always check the email address of the sender and mouse over the links to see the URL.

The bureau also warned against clickbait stories, where sensational stories are presented as real.

“If it sounds too outlandish to be true, it is probably a scam,” the bureau said.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew
Next story
Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Just Posted

Yasodhara Ashram offers ‘exotic’ Creston Valley experience

Creston’s Lorne Eckersley spends one month at Kootenay Lake yoga retreat

Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1

Out There: Latin names keep order in scientific world

Columnist Ed McMackin highlights some Latin names among Creston Valley wildlife

Creston arts council hosting seniors’ variety show

Seniors’ variety show on Jan. 31 offers dancing, singing, storytelling and more

School District 8: No visiting Chinese students have coronavirus

SD8 says its international students have already been screened for the virus

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read