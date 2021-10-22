A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

Warning issued after bear knocks over B.C. angler

Man was fishing in the Tofino area and was not injured

As coastal black bears up their foraging in preparation for the hibernation season, Conservation officers are encouraging the public to take extra precautions while outdoors.

Last Friday, a Tofino angler had a close encounter with a bear in the nearby Kootowis Creek area. He was not injured and later reported the incident to the B.C. Conservation Office.

“A man was fishing in the creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road & Kennedy River Road, when a black bear approached from behind,” Conservation Officer Service via their Twitter channel.

Bear sightings are being reported daily in both Tofino and Ucluelet and residents and visitors are repeatedly being urged by officials to keep their attractants secured.

Anyone who leaves attractants unsecured could face a fine of up to $575 under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) if a bear poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety. A list of bear safety tips can be found on the province’s website.

READ: Summer turns deadly for black bears in Tofino and Ucluelet

READ: Bear killed after frequenting campground in Ucluelet

bearsTofino,

Previous story
Chilliwack MLA Kelli Paddon reads powerful words from bullied 11-year-old in BC Legislature
Next story
New backcountry road closures in Okanagan, Kootenays aim to aid wildlife recovery

Just Posted

The Town of Creston will require its employees to be double vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 4. Other local municipalities are still thinking about it. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
West Kootenay municipalities mull mandatory employee vaccinations

A pair of Great Horn owlets pose majestically on their way to a rehabilitation centre outside the Boundary. Photo: Submitted
West Boundary man fined for keeping baby owls in his home

From left to right: Officials Cathy Finley (Fields Forward Director), Danny Turner (Fields Forward Board Chair), Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham, and Elizabeth Quinn (Fields Forward Executive Director) cut the ribbon to the Kootenay Farms Regional Food Hub and Innovation Centre on Oct. 15. (Submitted)
Regional food hub officially opens in Creston

The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa. Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
UPDATED: Woman injured in Nelson snowbank wins new trial against city: Canada’s top court