Wanted man may be living in the West Kootenay; police looking for tips

Dominic Ethier is wanted by Squamish RCMP on several charges. Police suspect he may be living in Rossland, or broader Kootenay region. Photo: RCMP

The Trail RCMP is looking for tips about a man wanted by coastal Mounties who may be residing in the Trail area or elsewhere in the West Kootenay.

Dominic Ethier, 46, is wanted by the Squamish RCMP.

Police say he has connections to this region and is evading arrest.

Monday afternoon, Squamish RCMP put out the call for public assistance in locating Ethier, wanted on outstanding warrants related to criminal charges including: obstructing a police officer; assaulting a police officer; and failure to appear.

Police describe Ethier as six feet in height, 183 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Dominic Ethier, including where he may be, is urged to call local police or Crime Stoppers.

