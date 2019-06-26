Walk a mile in her shoes fundraiser a success

AM Event Coordination teamed up with Save-On-Foods and Kootenai Community Centre Society to host Creston’s first Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser.

The sun came out and the crowds cheered as men donned red high heels in Spirit of Creston Square to walk in the International Men’ MArch to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gener Violence. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

The sun came out, and the crowds cheered as 36 men donned red high heels in Spirit Square to walk in the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence.

Chief Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band, who addressed the crowd beforehand, also took part in the walk. Louie painted a red handprint over his mouth as a symbol of never silencing people’s voices. He also hung a red dress on his back in memory of an indigenous girl who never got a chance to wear hers to graduation, as she went missing before she could attend.

“Right now, at this moment, I’ve never felt so vulnerable and weak in my life,” said Louie. “And I think that is very fitting, given the cause that we’re walking for today. Those women. Their power was taken away from them. The situations, the violence, the sexual assault and even the murder.”

“This paint that’s on my face is the symbol of the missing and murdered indigenous women. It’s a symbol of the silence of the epidemic. But despite the paint, we still have our voice. Everybody in this square has their voice.”

Several local organizations, businesses and individuals participated in the walk, ranging from Creston RCMP, Creston Fire Rescue, Save-On-Foods, Pealow’s Independent Grocer, Juice FM 94.1, Dan Dan the Ice Cream Man and various brave individuals.

Amanda Murray, from AM Event Coordination, says participants raised over $5,000. All proceeds from the fundraiser are going to Kootenai Community Centre Society (Safehouse/Outreach).