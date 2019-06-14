The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence is an opportunity for men to raise awareness in the Creston Valley about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men’s sexualized violence against women. (Photo credit Pixabay)

Walk a mile in her shoes comes to Creston

AM Event Coordination has teamed up with Save-On-Foods and Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCCS) to host Walk a Mile in Her Shoes The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence event on June 22 to raise much-needed funds for the Kootenai Community Centre Society.

The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence is an opportunity for men to raise awareness in the Creston Valley about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men’s sexualized violence against women.

“The event is a challenge to men to put on a pair of high heeled shoes and literally walk one mile in those shoes to help raise awareness about gender violence, sexual assault and rape,” said Amanda Murry of AM Event Coordination. “It’s not easy walking in these shoes, but it’s fun and it gets the community to talk about something that’s really difficult to talk about: gender relations and men’s sexualized violence against women. All of the funds raised will go to Kootenai Community Centre Society in Creston.”

The walk entry fee is $20 an individual and $100 for a team of up to five. Each person is encouraged to raise additional funds through pledges. Every registration includes a pair of high heeled shoes to wear in the walk, a lesson in walking in heels swag, snacks, and $5 off a ticket to the Kootenai Community Centre Society Gala.

“The event will take place at Spirit Square with registration, shoe fitting and entertainment beginning at 12 pm,” said Murray. “The official Walk a Mile in Her Shoes starts at 1:15 pm with participants walking on Canyon up to 10th, and over to 16th, and back to Spirit Square. Highway 3 will be closed from 12 pm – 3 pm for the walk.”

The community is encouraged to pledge the participants and to attend the event as spectators.

Creston Fire Rescue has registered a team and has put out a challenge to business owners, and community members in Creston to come out and register for the walk.

To register for the walk online go to www.eventbrite.ca/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-creston-bc-registration-61515096309

To purchase tickets to the Kootenai Community Centre Society Gala go to

www.eventbrite.ca/e/kootenai-community-centre-society-gala-dinner-tickets-61884701809

For more information on the Kootenai Community Centre Society go to www.kootenaicommunitycentre.org

To find out more about Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence, go to www.walkamileinhershoes.org


