Volunteers of all ages took part in the Creston Ministerial Association’s annual Christmas hamper packing on Dec. 16. (Brian Lawrence – Creston Valley Advance)

Volunteers pack 430 Christmas hampers for Creston Ministerial Association

About 430 individuals and families will receive Christmas hampers this year, thanks to the efforts of the Creston Ministerial Association, which organized the annual program.

The packing process started first thing in the morning on Dec. 16, and moved along speedily, with the help of about 200 volunteers of all ages and walks of life.

“What I love is the diversity and the fact that diversity represents the community as a whole,” said New Life Church Pastor Hermen Koehoorn. “It’s just awesome.”

This is Koehoorn’s fourth year as part of the program’s co-ordinating team, and he appreciates the opportunity to interact with the many people who help out.

“It’s kind of a place to connect with people,” he said. “Some people in the community I only see here.”

Some of this year’s volunteers included students from Prince Charles Secondary — the leadership class collected over 80 gifts — Mormon Hills and Canyon-Lister Elementary schools, as well as homeschooled children. As with the adults, they were all willing to do whatever was necessary, from sorting to packing, to get the job done.

“It’s an open mindset and an open heart,” said Koehoorn. “That’s super powerful.”

Among the donors to the program were the Creston branch of the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, which collected almost 200 books, and Fields Forward, which donated juice from cherries crushed in the summer.

For Margaret Lavender, this packing session marked an anniversary for her—she’s been doing it since 1999.

“Unfortunately, there’s obviously such a need in the community,” she said. “I feel like doing something for people who are less fortunate.”

Now in his seventh year as a volunteer, Arnold DeBoon agreed with that sentiment and noted the feeling of togetherness that comes from seeing an empty room turn into a room full of packed boxes in a matter of hours.

“There’s a real feeling of doing it for the community,” he said. “When the day is done, you feel you’ve done something special for yourself and for others.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FortisBC electricity rates set to change
Next story
B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

Just Posted

Volunteers pack 430 Christmas hampers for Creston Ministerial Association

About 430 individuals and families will receive Christmas hampers this year, thanks… Continue reading

FortisBC electricity rates set to change

On Jan. 1, FortisBC electricity customers will see changes to their electricity… Continue reading

The Legion installs new executive committee for 2020

Effective Jan. 1 the Royal Canadain Legion Branch #29 executive committee will… Continue reading

Creston Valley Rotary Club served over 140,000 individual breakfasts to children since 2003

By David Handy In 2003 an observant school counsellor noticed a young… Continue reading

Creston Curling Club supports Nelson Curling Club with ice plant repairs

By Ross Gowan The Creston Curling Club hosted an open benefit cash… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read