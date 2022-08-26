Volunteers needed for RDCK Emergency Support Services program

The program needs volunteers in Creston, West Creston, Erickson, and Canyon-Lister

Emergency Support Services is in need of volunteers in the Creston area. (Photo by Angie Mindus)

Calling all volunteers, Emergency Support Services (ESS) is in need of community-minded people to join the team.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) needs new volunteers in Creston, West Creston, Erickson, and the Canyon-Lister area.

ESS teams operate across the RDCK to support residents in times of emergency.

“Emergency Support Services is a vital resource for our residents during emergencies,” said Jon Jackson, RDCK emergency program co-ordinator. “Our volunteers assist evacuees with basic needs such as emergency accommodation, food, clothing, and other basic essentials. Thankfully, it’s not a service that is needed very frequently, but in an emergency, it makes a huge difference to the lives of people affected.”

Due to people moving away or being unable to participate, volunteer numbers have dwindled in the Creston Valley.

The RDCK is looking for residents who would like to be part of the program and learn how to support those affected by emergencies.

For more information about the ESS program, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/local-emergency-programs/volunteers/emergency-support-services.

For those interested in learning more or signing up to volunteer, email Jon Jackson at jjackson@rdck.bc.ca.

