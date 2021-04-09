Red dresses hang in the trees outside Nelson City Hall to remind us about missing and murdered Indigenous women. The REDress Project, created by the Winnipeg Métis artist Jaime Black, also exists as an exhibit in the Touchstones gallery, running until May 29. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Red dresses hang in the trees outside Nelson City Hall to remind us about missing and murdered Indigenous women. The REDress Project, created by the Winnipeg Métis artist Jaime Black, also exists as an exhibit in the Touchstones gallery, running until May 29. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Vogue highlights red dress installation in Nelson

The project by artist Jamie Black was featured in the fashion magazine

The red dresses hanging in front of Nelson City Hall have caught the eye of Vogue fashion magazine.

The REDress Project by Winnipeg artist Jaime Black, which draws attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women, was installed outside city hall and at Touchstones gallery in February.

In an April 7 article on vogue.com, writer Christian Allaire interviewed Black and Touchstones curator Arin Fay about the exhibit.

“To be featured on a platform as far-reaching as Vogue and to have the opportunity to share Jaime Black’s incredible work with such a wide audience is so rewarding,” said Touchstones executive director Astrid Heyerdahl in a statement.

The exhibit will be on display until May 29.

READ MORE:

Red dress exhibit outside Nelson City Hall calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls

Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50
Next story
Kootenay Lake ferry terminals to receive upgrades

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)
Local doctor confirms 9 active cases of COVID-19 in Creston

This is the largest number of cases confirmed in Creston since the pandemic began

The Kootenay Lake ferry terminals will receive a number of upgrades this year. File photo
Kootenay Lake ferry terminals to receive upgrades

The transportation ministry announced the $5.5-million project Thursday

Red dresses hang in the trees outside Nelson City Hall to remind us about missing and murdered Indigenous women. The REDress Project, created by the Winnipeg Métis artist Jaime Black, also exists as an exhibit in the Touchstones gallery, running until May 29. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Vogue highlights red dress installation in Nelson

The project by artist Jamie Black was featured in the fashion magazine

The Peach is adhering to the mandatory mask protocols put in place by the Provincial Health Officer on Nov. 19. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C.’s daily COVID record

80 new cases reported Thursday, April 8, compared to 91 the day prior

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident.
Valley Views: A Matter of Kindness

“In these tiresome and often lonely days of a lingering pandemic, simple gestures of friendship help us stay connected.”

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

With hospital, care home and school visits on hold, service finds another way to connect

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

Most Read