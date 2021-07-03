Visible wildfire in Creston burning in North Idaho

A plume of smoke is visible in Creston from a wildfire burning across the Canadian border in Northern Idaho. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

U.S. fire suppression resources are responding to a wildfire in Northern Idaho just a few kilometres from the Canadian border near Creston.

The fire, approximately eight hectares in size, is being tackled by 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, as well as air tankers and helicopters.

No structures or communities are threatened at this time.

