Visible wildfire in Creston burning in North Idaho

U.S. fire suppression resources are responding to a wildfire in Northern Idaho just a few kilometres from the Canadian border near Creston.

The fire, approximately eight hectares in size, is being tackled by 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, as well as air tankers and helicopters.

The #BCWildfire Service is aware of a column of smoke visible from the town of Creston. The Hall Mountain fire is located in Northern Idaho, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of #CrestonBC over the United States border. It is currently estimated at 8 hectares in size. pic.twitter.com/99YG6mIIvt — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 3, 2021

No structures or communities are threatened at this time.