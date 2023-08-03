Viewing dock offering unobstructed views on Christina Lake

A new dock has been installed on Christina Lake for the specific purpose of giving visitors unobstructed views. Submitted photo

Visitors to Christina Lake have one more reason to stop and take in the views with the addition of a dock just for that purpose.

Located at the south end of Christina Lake, off the shore of the Community Nature Park, the new viewing dock extends 100 feet from the shore into the water. Built by Graham Marine Construction, it was crafted using yellow cedar framing and composite decking and has been designed to ensure durability and safety for all users.

The new dock aims to offer visitors and locals alike a unique opportunity to connect with nature, observe the aquatic flora and fauna, and enjoy tranquil moments by the lake, according to a news release from RDKB. The project was made possible through funding from the Community Works Fund, and the dock is now open to the public.

“The introduction of the viewing dock at Christina Lake is a momentous milestone for us and we’re grateful to everyone who has brought this vision to life,” stated Grace McGregor, Director for Area C/Christina Lake. “This dock opens up fresh opportunities for people to engage with nature on a whole new level. It will provide a unique perspective for lake residents and visitors who don’t have access to a dock, offering everyone a chance to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of our environment.”

She specifically credited Christina Lake Parks and Recreation Committee as well as RDKB’s Paul Keys for bringing this dock to the lake.

Paul Keys, RDKB’s Manager of Facilities & Recreation for Grand Forks & District Recreation, added The viewing dock is part of an ongoing program of development and maintenance that focuses on local recreational infrastructure and programs.

“We hope the new dock will give people the chance to enjoy the serenity of the lake and an opportunity to observe and appreciate its natural wonders up close,” He said.

He added there are plans in the works for an official opening ceremony at the dock later this summer.

