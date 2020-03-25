Young Abbotsford couple Skylar Bartel and Alayna Tam were surprised by friends and family in a car parade shortly after being married in a small ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

It may not have been exactly as Abbotsford natives Skylar Bartel and Alayna Tam originally planned, but the young couple’s wedding on Wednesday afternoon was certainly unique and memorable to all those who “attended”.

Tam, 24 and Bartel, 19 began dating in February 2019 and were engaged in December. The pair had set a date of May 2, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw all those plans for a loop.

Heather Tam, the mother of the bride, said the coronavirus situation left them scrambling.

“We had actually planned to do one with around 40 people this coming Saturday but we then realized that even that was going to be too big,” she said. “So we said, forget it and we’ll just do a small one with his immediate family and her immediate family.”

The small ceremony occurred at the Heritage Alliance Church on March 25, at 1 p.m. However, what the bride and groom didn’t know is that many of their friends and family had formed a car parade with signs and posters and they cheered them on and honked their horns from their cars shortly after the couple became officially married.

The new couple plan to share more of their thoughts on getting married in the coronavirus era with Black Press Media.

The pair were married shortly before Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended that all gatherings – even those of less than 10 people – be put on hold until B.C. sees a reprieve in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.'s COVID-19 doctor says

CoronavirusWeddings

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Popular performance space closes

By Lorne Eckersley Local performers and music fans are reeling after learning… Continue reading

Pandemic leads to Creston closures

By Lorne Eckersley Only a week after event cancellations and empty store… Continue reading

Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Hopes to ease mask shortage for Kootenay first responders and essential service workers.

Why you don't know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

West Kootenay trails closed by outbreak

Here’s a running list of affected trails

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.'s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

