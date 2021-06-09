A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe

A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe

VIDEO: Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

‘Our ancestors wouldn’t appear if we weren’t doing things in a good way’ — Cory Cliffe

The 7 Generations Steward Society had a surprise during a small ceremony they held last week to commemorate the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops Residential School.

“There was an ceremony downtown, but because it was during the day, a lot of people had to miss it,” said Cory Cliffe, founder of the society. “I talked to the board of directors with 7 Generations Steward Society and we agreed that something needed to happen down at the Spit. It didn’t need to be huge, but something needed to happen.”

The 7 Generation Steward Society was started by Cliffe earlier this year to help build the next generation of Indigenous environmental stewards, providing them with cultural and scientific knowledge to build a sense of ancestral responsibility and environmental protection.

The society organized a group of seven people, five singers and two youth, to hold a small ceremony in memory of those 215 children at Tyee Spit in Campbell River. They were joined by a crowd of people wishing to pay their respects and two Hereditary Chiefs. The singing started with a traditional prayer song, before going into a paddle song.

“Towards the end of the paddle song, somebody in the crowd started making the body motion of the killer whale. We thought that they were just feeling the spirit, but the next thing you know people were pulling out their cameras and going ‘Holy cow, look at that!’ We turned around and there were killer whales coming towards us,” Cliffe said.

“It was a beautiful thing. We went right into a celebration song with a bit of a faster beat and they came in right close to the shoreline and passed right behind us,” he added.

RELATED: Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Cliffe said that he had spoken afterwards with some Elders and Chiefs, who requested the story be told, saying: “During the time of the great sickness, seven Kwakwakaʼwakw men stood on the shores of the Laichwiltach and sang praise to 215 children that were taken by residential school. During that time, our ancestors came in the form of the Killer Whale to carry that message across to the spirit world.”

To Cliffe, the ancestors coming in the form of killer whales told him that he and the 7 Generation Steward Society were doing the right thing.

“Naturally, I was really nervous leading up to it and I was kind of wondering ‘am I doing this appropriately?’ Once we’d seen the Killer Whales coming through, personally I felt a feeling of relief because our ancestors wouldn’t appear if we weren’t doing things in a good way,” he said. “That was really inspiring for me to see. It’s really motivational when things like that happen because we know that we’re on the right track to tracking down who we were and representing our people as we are now.”

Cliffe hopes to continue connecting with the community, especially with the possibility of more children being found at residential school site across the country.

“For the next 10 years here in Canada I think that almost monthly we’re going to be going through this same feeling of loss as more of these residential schools are hit with the ground penetrating radar,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of pain. I’m glad that 7 Generation Steward Society had its beginning when it did. There’s going to be a lot of work to do in the community to help people heal. It’s a great opportunity to do some cultural sensitivity training.”

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.

RELATED: Klahoose First Nation holds memorial gathering for 215 children

RELATED: Education program to empower Indigenous youth


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverFirst NationsIndigenousLocal NewsOrca

Previous story
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening
Next story
Controversial Chilliwack trustee wins appeal for freedom of expression in defamation case

Just Posted

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn, some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

(Black Press Media File Photo)
Traffic stop near Castlegar yields loaded firearms and significant quantities of drugs

Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine found in Bombi Summit traffic stop

Empire Coffee, part of the Adventure Hotel, was the scene of an incident in November in which a man reportedly spat on an employee who was yelling at staff about masks. Photo: File photo
Arrest warrant issued for man charged with spitting on Nelson hotel employee after COVID tirade

Jeremy Undershute has left Nelson and his whereabouts are unknown, police say

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood. Photo: Submitted
Young Castlegar entrepreneur turning plastics into building materials

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (left) and former BCTF president Glen Hansman (right).
Controversial Chilliwack trustee wins appeal for freedom of expression in defamation case

Barry Neufeld’s lawsuit against former BCTF president Glen Hansman will now continue

Pictured is Rolf Heer, the iconic woodcarver who became famous for his Home of a Thousand Faces in Radium. The Radium Arts and Cultural Society has decided to turn his former property into a park. (Submitted file)
Radium’s Rolf Heer legacy to live on through Woodcarver Park

The park will honour the legacy of the late Rolf Heer and his Home of a Thousand Faces

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Vaccine lottery: Manitobans eligible for cash, scholarships if they get a COVID shot

Grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in every health region

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe
VIDEO: Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

‘Our ancestors wouldn’t appear if we weren’t doing things in a good way’ — Cory Cliffe

Tina Taphouse is pictured in Langley, B.C., Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school

Tina Taphouse said she’s sharing her family’s story so those who went to the schools don’t have to

Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
‘I just had to try to help,’ says nurse who tried to save victims of Ontario attack

Nurse practitioner describes the horrific scene in the wake of family being run down

Most Read