VIDEO: Water salute welcomes Air Canada back to West Kootenay Regional Airport

Air Canada has resumed flights to Castlegar

Air Canada made its return to Castlegar Monday, June 28 under a water salute from the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD).

CFD greeted the airline’s 78 passenger Dash 8-Q400 plane under the hot sun at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

This mark’s the beginning of the Q-400’s service to the airport. Previously Air Canada flew the smaller 50 passenger Dash 8-300 into Castlegar.

The first flight was about half full and hints that travel may be increasing as provincial health orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

The Air Canada Express flights will be operated by Jazz Aviation LP on Monday, Thursday and Friday afternoons.

The Dash 8-Q400 can hold 78 passengers. Photo: Betsy Kline

