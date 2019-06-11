VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Toronto Police say they are looking into a video seemingly showing a Golden State Warriors fan being assaulted Monday night.

The video, which was posted around social media Monday night, appears to show the area around the Scotia Bank Arena after the Raptors lost a hard fought Game 5 106-105.

At the very end of the clip, a man is shown jumping on another man wearing a Warriors jersey from behind in what’s being described as a “sucker punch” on social media.

But Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police need more information.

“We are aware of the video and we would encourage the individual to come forward and speak to police,” Sidhu said.

“At this point, we have not received a complaint.”

Sidhu said police “are investigating several separate incidents in the city last night, but we have not confirmed they are connected to the Raptors’ game or crowds at this time.

The Toronto Raptors head to Oakland for Game 6 of the NBA championship on Thursday.

