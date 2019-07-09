VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage captured a dramatic smash-and-grab Sunday night inside a downtown mattress store in Chilliwack.
Two men in masks and hoodies can be seen smashing through the front window of the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue and dragging a mattress down the street.
Store officials posted on Facebook about the theft that was recorded on video surveillance at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
The post reads: “2 low life thugs decided to smash the front glass and take off with a brand new Restonic mattress.”
They encouraged folks to share the video in order to catch the thieves.
“Any information leading to an arrest will be met with a reward. Please feel free to share this video.”
Another poster said a similar looking mattress was spotted that night by the side of the road on Luckakuck Way.
Store officials also posted the comment: “Thanks so much for our 24-hour security and patrols.”
