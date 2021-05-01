VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

After months in hibernation, Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears have awakened to signs of spring Thursday.

Emerging through a bed of snow April 29, Grinder and Coola clawed their way into a new season, which they enjoyed by chewing on grass and rolling in the snow.

The bears first burrowed in a den at the Grouse Mountain Refuge for Endangered Wildlife November 10. The pair stayed there for their longest winter dormancy since their 2001 arrival – 170 days.

In the wild, bears will hibernate anywhere from a few weeks to six months, depending on snow conditions.

A live stream of the bears’ progress can be followed on the Mountain’s website.


Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
