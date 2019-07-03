VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Lynn Phillips smiles for the camera aboard her flight home. Contributed photo

Paul Ke and some co-workers were talking about the horrible accident that had befallen Victoria’s Lynn Phillips during a U.S. holiday when someone suggested they could help.

“We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe,” Ke, a Langley resident, recounted to Black Press Media.

Turned out that, someone was him.

Ke set up the “Lynn Phillips (McLean) Recovery Fund” with the hashtag #Lynnstrong, aiming to raise $125,000.

By Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $49,000.

Phillips was on a weekend away in Los Angeles on June 13 when she was hit by a car and run over, not once but twice, when the panicked driver who hit her backed up and inflicted more injuries.

She suffered collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, multiple broken points in her collar bone and a broken arm as well as internal bleeding and required a ventilator to help her breathe.

“I got the news that she was in a coma,” said Ke, who works with her as a marketing contractor.

READ MORE: Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Though Phillips had travel insurance, it doesn’t cover everything and she and her family would still need some financial assistance, Ke explained.

“Because she is self-employed, she’s basically got no income coming in.”

Shortly after he began posting updates online, Ke had some good news to report: Phillips had emerged from her coma and while she was in considerable pain, she was able to talk.

Doctors at the UCLA hospital said she was recovering “way above trajectory.”

While the news was encouraging, Phillips has a long way to go, Ke said.

“She’s still in a great deal of pain.”

READ ALSO: Millions raised, lives changed: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

READ ALSO: Campaign for terminally ill Langley boy reaches goal

Since then, she has been flown back back to Canada, and is being treated at a Victoria hospital.

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

