Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a gun violence roundtable at Rexdale Community Centre in Etobicoke, Ont., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Critics say firearms legislation not just targeting criminals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is working to “get that list right” when it comes to banning certain firearms.

Trudeau made the comments on the anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre in Montreal Tuesday (Dec. 6), as his government faces criticism from hunters and others for proposed gun-control legislation.

READ ALSO: Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victimsLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Federal Politicsgun controlguns

Previous story
B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding
Next story
Trail theatre owners thankful for support after series of traumatic events

Just Posted

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Creston RCMP Report: Vehicle registration errors, theft and shoplifting

The Village of Silverton is enhancing the playground in Dewis Memorial Park with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay outdoor recreation facilities receive CBT funding

Royal Theatre owner Lisa Milne is appreciative of all the support she has received following traumatic incidents at theatre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail theatre owners thankful for support after series of traumatic events

Saara Itkonen has been the chief librarian at the Creston Valley Public Library since 2018. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)
Lit: Creston Valley Public Library staff pick the best books of 2022