Shaun Siebert narrowly avoided hitting cyclists on Granfondo route Sunday morning. (Twitter photo)

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

A quick reaction from a driver avoided what could have been a dangerous accident during the Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling race on Sunday morning.

Shaun Siebert was driving north along Highway 97 toward Summerland behind group of cyclists in the race at around 7:45 a.m. on July 14. He felt like something was off as he approached them, he said.

“I slowed down a bit and was somehow ready. Then all of a sudden they jetted right out in front of me.”

READ MORE: 2,500 cyclists ready to take the South Okanagan roads for Granfondo

Several of the cyclists crashed, with many falling into the left lane in front of his vehicle.

Thankfully, there was no oncoming traffic so Siebert swerved to avoid hitting them.

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” he said.

Later, he tweeted the video of the incident, which was captured on his dash camera.

More than 2,500 cyclists have taken over the roads in the South Okanagan this weekend for the ninth edition of the mass cycling event. The race finishes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with cyclists crossing the finish line in Penticton.

More to come …

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions
Next story
Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

Just Posted

Nelson rejects plastic bag ban, opts for education and awareness

Council will collaborate with Chamber of Commerce

Huckleberry harvesting restricted to protect grizzly habitat

The Province is restricting commercial-scale huckleberry harvesting to protect grizzly bear habitat… Continue reading

Nelson U-Haul shutting down

Kootenay Glass and Mirror will no longer provide the service as of July 12

Search for missing Salmo motorcyclist called off for the time being

RCMP say no evidence of Cory McKay’s whereabouts was found Thursday

Live edge furniture company opens in Creston

Jeremy and Sarah Smith are the proud owners of Dombelltay Custom and… Continue reading

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Wasa man stabbed four times at own home

The suspect fled the scene.

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

Most Read