VIDEO: 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halts traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta

A 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halted traffic on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Prairie Sprinter/Twitter)

RCMP in Alberta say 50 to 70 vehicles have been involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary this morning.

Officers in Brooks say traffic was not expected to flow in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours.

Emergency crews are rererouting traffic onto Highway 1-A.

Police say travel is not recommended on several highways in Alberta due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor conditions.

Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for much of southern and eastern Alberta.

They range from wind warnings in the Brooks area — with gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour — to a winter storm warning around Lloydminster, where high winds and heavy snowfall are expected.

Multiple collisions right now at the downhill/uphill creek crossing at Hwy 1. Hwy 1 westbound at Hwy 56 is impassable. Near zero visibility and long traffic lineup. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/yDTkcLf2z6 — Big Crunch Productions (@bigcrunchprods) March 29, 2021

White out conditions are still persisting in Kindersley area #skstorm at 8:55 am Schools have asked students to stay home in the area and not go out pic.twitter.com/ehRdm7zQL9 — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) March 29, 2021

