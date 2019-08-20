A Subaru Forester stolen from 1st Avenue in Fernie was found two days later torched at the Tie Lake Transfer Station. Submitted

Vehicle stolen from downtown Fernie found torched at transfer station

RCMP are seeking witnesses to the theft of a yellow 2002 Subaru Forester from the Fernie area on August 17.

The car, stolen from a parking lot on 1st Avenue, was found two days later torched at the Tie Lake Transfer Station.

”The vehicle has been seized by police and efforts (are being) made to identify witnesses,” said Cranbrook RCMP Sgt Barry Graham.

RCMP are requesting that anyone with information related to the stolen vehicle contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

A Gofundme set up for the Fernie couple has received $750 in the past 24 hours.

“We have received so much love and support from our community, friends and family, it’s insane,” said vehicle owner, Caitlyn Bellavance.

“It’s a silver lining in all of this for sure, cause I am certain the people who did this do not have that kind of love and support. And that is far more valuable than my car.”


