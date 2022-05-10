An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace was cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. Her eggs have since been addled by the parks board. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace was cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. Her eggs have since been addled by the parks board. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

Vancouver wishes ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to goose, then replaces eggs with infertile decoys

Vanvouver Convention Centre staff had cordoned off the nesting goose to protect her

A nesting Canada goose that made headlines over the weekend for receiving VIP treatment at the Vancouver Convention Centre will no longer be a mother.

Vancouver’s Board of Parks and Recreation replaced her freshly laid eggs with frozen ones Monday (May 9) morning, in its ongoing effort to reduce the city’s goose population.

Convention centre staff discovered the goose on Friday (May 6), keeping her eggs warm atop its Pacific Terrace, and immediately jumped into action to keep her safe ahead of Mother’s Day. They used belt stanchions to cordon off the area around her, and worked with Helijet to divert a helicopter that was set to land nearby.

They named her Heli and put out a news release on Mother’s Day asking the public to keep a safe distance from her.

The next day though, convention centre staff were informed their efforts had been for naught. The Vancouver parks board told them they would be replacing Heli’s eggs with infertile ones.

In a statement Tuesday, the board said its actions were in line with its annual Canada geese management practices. It says an overpopulation of the birds is wreaking havoc on Vancouver’s public spaces.

READ ALSO: Soon-to-be mother goose receiving VIP treatment at Vancouver Convention Centre

READ ALSO: Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada GooseVancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations
Next story
VIDEO: Romanian man who worked at Maple Ridge travel agency, now helping Ukrainian refugees at border

Just Posted

Athletes that attended the Okanagan Open and Edmonton International Judo Championship with one of our sponsors - Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308. Back row: Sensei Laura Knudsen, Thomas Saby, Evan Felitsyn, Olexa Felitsyn, Elisha Moore, Elijah Bayley, Dalan Lagare (from Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308). Front row, left to right: Damien Sandoval, Kaitlyn Sandoval, Aspen Comer, Tiang Tanapima, Lani Tanapima, Lucien Beaton. (Submitted)
Creston Judo Club throws above its weight

Mayor Ron Toyota, and Rotarians David Butt, Rick Minichiello, and Nicole Nixon (John Huscroft’s daughter) pose with a donation for $7,500 towards the C.B. Lang Tutor Jet Memorial. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Supporting Huscroft’s dream: Rotary club donates to tutor jet display

The Yoga Room, established in 2017, is a dedicated space for yoga and movement. The space is warm, bright, and inviting. The teachers are fully qualified and are always studying new techniques for their classes. Classes include many varieties of yoga and movement, somatics, and hypopressives. (Submitted)
The Yoga Room: A Space to Unite With Yourself and Others

Canada Reads finalist Angie Abdou brings her new memoir to Elephant Mountain Literary Festival. She’ll be joined by authors Suzanne Simard, Shaena Lambert, and Tom Wayman at the All-Star event on Saturday, June 25 at the Prestige Lakeside Resort. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival returns to live events