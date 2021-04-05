(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)

Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

The City of Vancouver has suspended the business licences of two restaurants that were seen flouting COVID-19 rules over Easter long weekend.

In a social media post, the city said that both Corduroy and Gusto’s licences would be suspended until April 20. The move comes after Vancouver Coastal Health closure orders were ignored. This means that neither restaurant can continue with takeout or patio dining, which is currently allowed under provincial rules.

“I think the whole country was aghast at the behaviour of these restaurant owners who openly defied public health orders in the face of rising case counts and the spread of variants,” Mayor Kennedy Stewart said.

“The harassment and bullying public health officials experienced during the execution on their duties is completely unacceptable.”

If either restaurant continues to operate while suspended, Vancouver said it could issue tickets, completely revoke their licences or refuse to issue new ones for five years.

Indoor dining has been banned since March 29 when B.C. health officials implemented a three-week “circuit breaker” as COVID cases in the province continued to rise. That spike in cases has continued, with B.C. breaking daily COVID case count records two days in a row over the Easter long weekend.

