Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured both police and civilians in June 2018.

In a Wednesday press release, the BC Prosecution Service said Const. Jose Domingo was charged with driving without reasonable consideration while on-duty in Vancouver on June 29, 2018. The charge stems from an incident where two police cars crashed, hurting both cops and pedestrians. The other police officer was not charged.

The charges come after the province’s police watchdog investigated the crash because it hurt pedestrians. The watchdog found that an offence had been committed by a police officer, spurring on charges by Crown.

Domingo will make his first appearance at provincial court in Vancouver on Aug. 8. Vancouver police confirmed he “remains an active member.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict
Next story
LETTER: Re: Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

Just Posted

Town Council hears from Wildsight on idling

“Think globally and act locally is still the mantra for successful climate actions and leaving climate in better condition for future generations,” said Churchill.

LETTER: Re: Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

Dear Editor: School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) proposed a change to… Continue reading

RDCK wants province to ban herbicide glyphosate

Board resolution cites wildfire and health reasons

The bears are back in town and so is WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcells is now up and running for 2019. WildSafeBC is the… Continue reading

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

School District 8 has backed off the new wording

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

Most Read