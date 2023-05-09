Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police looking for ‘serial groper’ after 4 women assaulted

Assaults started April 27 and believed to be the same suspect, investigators say

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults in the city’s downtown core.

Since April 27, four women have reported being sexually assaulted while out walking during the late evening, police said Tuesday (May 9). Police believe the same man is responsible for each assault.

Police say all four incidents happened after dark in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena, and in each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old.

The first reported incident happened April 27, a woman was walking near Pender and Abbott streets around 9 p.m. when she was “approached by a stranger from behind and then groped.”

Then, “within minutes,” a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty streets when she was groped.

They both called police immediately.

On April 29, a woman was standing near Georgia and Beatty streets around 9:15 p.m. when she was groped by a stranger. Two hours later, a fourth victim was sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton streets.

Sex crimes unit investigators spent “several days” canvassing the neighbourhoods for information, and speaking with concierges at apartment buildings where they were able to get security images of the suspect.

He is described as a dark-skinned man, about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and had a moustache at the time of the offences.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call 604-717-0602.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sex assaultVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth
Next story
China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat response

Just Posted

Retallack native and Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the WKL World Muay Thai title and the IKKC World championship belt at the Mega Show Muay Thai Event in Los Angeles April 22. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay Muay Thai fighter wins by KO at Mega Show in L.A.

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is under construction at a temporary dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Highways
Kootenay Lake ferry completion pushed back to late 2024, service begins 2025

Creston RCMP is looking for Chad Meszarosi, a man wanted for 32 charges. Photo: Creston RCMP
West Kootenay man wanted on 32 charges; do not approach call 9-1-1

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Pop-up banner image