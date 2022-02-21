FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Wloka Farms: Our Migrant Workers
Next story
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Wloka Farms Mexican staff members pose together. (Photo by Kim Whiting)
Wloka Farms: Our Migrant Workers

Looking forward to getting back to these times, sharing laughter and music in-person. (From TAPS)
Tips from TAPS: Resilience and Adaptability

The Creston RCMP are seeking a missing person. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested for theft and break-and-enter

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston town council encourages growth of affordable housing