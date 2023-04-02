Denise Foster of the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve releases the rehabilitated eagle back to its natural elements, with North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s Animal care supervisor Derek Downes assisting her. (Deb Freeman photo)

Denise Foster of the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve releases the rehabilitated eagle back to its natural elements, with North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s Animal care supervisor Derek Downes assisting her. (Deb Freeman photo)

Vancouver Island wildlife recovery centre releases rehabilitated eagle

Save Estuary Land Society member selected to free bird of prey

Denise Foster was over the moon when she was given the honour of releasing a rehabilitated eagle from the North Island Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

And when she cradled the bird of prey on April 1 and then let it leave her her arms, watching it spread its mighty wings and soar into the air, Foster of Save Estuary Land Society, said, “I have no words to describe it.”

“It’s one of the best things I have ever experienced in my whole life,” continued Foster, who was selected in recognition of her role in the successful conservation of the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve. “The eagle was so calm when I carried it. I felt its warmth and heartbeat. It was awesome.”

This is the first time the eagle release ceremony was held in front of spectators at NIWRC since the COVID pandemic began. The event is held annually in conjunction with the ongoing Brant Wildlife Festival.

Denise Foster of the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve releases the rehabilitated eagle back to its natural elements, with North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s Animal care supervisor Derek Downes assisting her. (Deb Freeman photo)

Denise Foster of the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve releases the rehabilitated eagle back to its natural elements, with North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s Animal care supervisor Derek Downes assisting her. (Deb Freeman photo)

READ MORE: The rare white raven, Blizzard, has taken the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) by storm

The centre was packed with eager and excited people, wanting to witness the freeing of the eagle. First Nations artist Bill Helin kicked things off with a drumming ceremony and send-off song.

Because there were so many people, the caretakers at the centre altered the flight plan for the welfare of the eagle and it was released quickly, leaving some people, especially shutterbugs hoping to snap the happy moment a bit disappointed.

But overall, smiles on everyone’s faces were abundant, as the eagle, after it had been released, hovered above the centre for a few moments, circling, before finally flying off to who knows where.

For more information or to make a donation to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, go to https://www.niwra.org/.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

www.facebook.com

birdsNatureWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Going back to the moon: ‘This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things’

Just Posted

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Castlegar and District Community Services Society will no longer be operating a shelter at the former Flamingo Hotel at 1660 Columbia Ave. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar homeless shelter permanently closing at current location

Elk Valley RCMP say walkers should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings (photo courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)
Walking alone after dark? RCMP has some safety tips

Alex Willness, accused of manslaughter in the death of Allan Young, testified in Nelson court on March 30. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘I wish I had walked away’: Accused man testifies in Nelson manslaughter trial