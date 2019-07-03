Scales of Justice. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

The father of a two-month-old girl accused of manslaughter in her death has been acquitted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Warren Baader was found not guilty in a Port Alberni court on Tuesday in the death of his daughter Molly in October 2016.

Justice Robin Baird told the court that although most medical experts said the baby’s broken skull and brain hemorrhages could not have happened by dropping her, other experts said there was a slight chance.

The girl’s mother testified in April that she found Baader in the living room rocking their daughter’s lifeless body and called 911.

READ MORE: Charge upgraded for Port Alberni dad accused in baby girl’s death

Because Baader didn’t testify, Baird said only he knows what happened to Molly that day.

Baird said the Crown failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

(The Peak)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Just Posted

Town Council hears from Wildsight on idling

“Think globally and act locally is still the mantra for successful climate actions and leaving climate in better condition for future generations,” said Churchill.

LETTER: Re: Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

Dear Editor: School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) proposed a change to… Continue reading

RDCK wants province to ban herbicide glyphosate

Board resolution cites wildfire and health reasons

The bears are back in town and so is WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcells is now up and running for 2019. WildSafeBC is the… Continue reading

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

School District 8 has backed off the new wording

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Most Read