Hotel workers are continuing to strike in Vancouver this week. (Michael YC Tseng/Facebook)

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

Picketing hotel workers must stop producing excessive noise and not block entry ways and roads, according to an order issued by the B.C. Supreme Court.

An order issued by Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick directed striking workers from Unite Here Local 40, who are protesting wages and stability at four Vancouver hotels.

The order is in response to a lawsuit launched by the parent company of Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Innvest Hotels LP, on Sept. 27, which alleged picketers have been making “deafening” noise on the streets using horns, vuvuzelas, plastic buckets, drums, air horns, megaphones, sirens, microphones, amplifiers, and speakers.

It accused the workers of trying to harm the hotel’s business, adding that their conduct “escalated” at one point when they allegedly began to block access to people and vehicles trying to enter the building.

Hotel workers are continuing to strike in Vancouver this week, with a rally planned Thursday in front of the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver Hotel.

READ MORE: Vancouver hotel company sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains
Next story
B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Just Posted

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 it… Continue reading

Kootenay residents rally in support of ferry workers

Residents from the East and West Shore of Kootenay Lake are taking part in a “unity sailing” and rally at the ferry landings in Balfour and Kootenay Bay starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Idle-free signs are popping up around Creston

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action is gaining momentum in raising awareness… Continue reading

Creston educator recognized for excellence

Creston resident Melissa Flint, a community educator, has been recognized by the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

Most Read