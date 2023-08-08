UPDATE: Seven wildfires burning within 12 km of Nelson

Seven fires are burning within 12 kilometres of Nelson, five of them the result of lightning storms on Monday.
The Southeast Fire Centre website last updated the following information on Tuesday. The Nelson Star will publish an update when the information is available.
Sandy Creek wildfire
Size: 0.015 hectares, updated Aug. 8
Status: Out of control
Location: about 12 km southwest of Nelson, south of the Morning Mountain Recreation Site
West Kokanee
Size: 50 ha, updated Aug. 8
Status: Out of control
Location: about five km northwest of Kokanee Creek Provincial Park
Kokanee Creek
Size: 0.1 ha, updated Aug. 8
Status: Out of control
Location: about six km north of Kokanee Creek Provincial Park
Redfish Creek
Size: 0.01 ha, updated Aug. 8
Status: Out of control
Location: about six km north of the mouth of Redfish Creek
Trozzo Creek
Size 0.04 ha, updated Aug. 7
Status: Out of control
Location: six km east of Winlaw
Ringrose Creek
Size: 0.8 ha, updated Aug. 8
Status: Under control
Location: about three km south of Slocan
Qua Creek
Size: 0.01 ha, updated Aug. 7
Status: Out of control
Location: about 12 km southeast of Nelson
bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter