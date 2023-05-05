The West Shore RCMP is looking for the driver and any passengers who were in this white car and may have witnessed a carjacking incident in Colwood on April 15. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

UPDATE: Rugby Canada cuts ties with player after video released of violent Colwood carjacking

West Shore RCMP releases video in hopes of finding witnesses

Police are looking for witnesses to what they called a violent carjacking incident in Greater Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP was called to the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood shortly after midnight on April 15, responding to a report of an assault and carjacking involving a taxi.

Sione Fine, 18, has been arrested and charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property under $5,000.

“The taxi driver sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital. Carjackings like this are rare, as the suspect has been identified and arrested we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.

Police believe there are witnesses to this incident who have not come forward. Officers are specifically looking to speak with the driver and any passengers of a white vehicle seen in two separate videos driving past the taxi as the incident is taking place.

The West Shore RCMP released the videos in hopes of finding that driver. Investigators can be reached at 250-474-2264.

Rugby Canada on Thursday removed Fine from the Pacific Pride Academy Program in relation to the incident. The organization said it was made aware on April 18 of an earlier incident involving several Pacific Pride players gathered at a private residence. Four players were suspended at the time as Rugby Canada said it had incomplete information and investigated further.

The rugby body said it was unaware of the criminal charges until May 4 as it also announced Fine was released from any Rugby Canada activities.

Two players remain suspended, Rugby Canada added.

Originally from Williams Lake, Fine’s next court date is set for later this month in Colwood.

ALSO READ: Prohibited driver faces court after 4-year-old cyclist hit in Langford: West Shore RCMP

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alerts issued for 591 properties in the Boundary region
Next story
RDCK Climate Action Plan will have more public consultation

Just Posted

Creston Valley Blossom Singers performed Celtic Christmas in 2018. (Photo submitted)
Blossom Valley Singers sing into spring with Serendipity

Regional District of Central Kootenay vice chair Diana Lockwood (left) and chair Aimee Watson. Photo: RDCK
RDCK Climate Action Plan will have more public consultation

Seeking help, especially therapy, can be a really hard decision. (Pixabay)
Truest Reflections: Show Strength by Seeking Help

Natalie Douglas, climate resilience planner at the City of Nelson (left), receives the Commitment to Change Award from Caroline Butchart of the Zero Emissions Building Exchange, and George Heyman, B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. Photo: Submitted
Nelson receives carbon-friendly building design award