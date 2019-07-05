UPDATE: Police comment on search for missing Salmo man

UPDATE: RCMP say they don’t suspect foul play in the case of a Salmo man who has been missing the last two weeks.

In a release Friday, police said they have followed up several leads in the case, but the man remains missing.

“Police are very concerned for Cory’s well-being as family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” the release says.

Police also released a more complete description of McKay:

They say he is:

• Caucasian male;

• 58 years old;

• 5’ 7 ” (170 cm);

• 165 lbs (75 kg);

• brown hair;

• green eyes.

“Police are encouraging Cory to contact family or the local police to confirm his well-being,” the release adds.

*****

EARLIER VERSION: A missing man prompted a search in the Rossland area on Wednesday.

At about 1 p.m. South Columbia Search and Rescue was assigned to look for Cory Thomas McKay.

McKay hasn’t been seen for about two weeks, and on Wednesday a neighbour contacted Salmo RCMP to let them know the man was missing.

McKay was thought to be traveling on Highway 3 from Salmo and headed towards Nancy Greene Provincial Park area. He was driving a black Triumph motorcycle, licence plate Y61200.

By the evening SAR had 24 members searching for over nine hours on the ground and by helicopter.

They were assisted by the Rossland and Castlegar Search and Rescue crews.

However, the search turned up no clues to his location, and by nightfall the search was called off.

“Unfortunately due to limited information as to his whereabouts, the search will be suspended until more information is available,” said South Columbia SAR president and search manager Mike Hudson.

Hudson says SAR needs more clues.

“We’re just trying to figure out his last path, where he may have been headed,” added Hudson. “We’re hoping for information from family and friends, about what his favourite places were, what he liked to do, things like that.”

Hudson says it would help if the public kept an eye out for the man’s black Triumph motorcycle.

If you see McKay, or have any information, contact Salmo RCMP immediately or the South Columbia Search and Rescue group.

McKay was last seen driving his motorcycle to the Nancy Greene park area.