Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)
Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)

Update 8:43 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred.

Major delays are still expected and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Updates to follow.

Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 25), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”

Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHopetrans-canada highway

Previous story
Trail ambulance station shooter gets 6 years

Just Posted

The October 2022 shooting took place at the BC Emergency Health Services Ambulance Station in Trail, located past the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail ambulance station shooter gets 6 years

(Photo by Wayne Walker)
Live sketch comedy Middle Raged coming to Creston stage

The dairy cows at Kootenay Meadows frolicked on the green grass for the first time since winter at the spring turnout on April 22. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
PHOTOS: Creston celebrates arrival of spring with dancing cows

Barb and Frank Wloka pose with some of the fresh produce for sale outside of their store. (Photo by Wes Friesen)
Wloka Farms: Hiring our staff