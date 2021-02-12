Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted

Update from MLA Anderson: Supporting individuals and businesses through the pandemic

Brittny Anderson outlines COVID-related grants available to B.C. residents and businesses

Submitted by Brittny Anderson

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all aspects of our lives, and I know it has been especially hard on our local businesses. We’re working to make life easier for families and providing targeted financial support for some of the hardest hit businesses through programs like the BC Recovery Benefit and the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant.

The revamped Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program provides grants — yes, you read that correctly, grants, not loans — of $10,000 to $30,000 for businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. An additional $5,000 to $15,000 grant is available to eligible tourism-related businesses.

This program launched in October but was recently streamlined after receiving feedback from stakeholders. Key changes include:

• Sole proprietors with fixed costs are now eligible.

• The length of time a business needs to have been in operation prior to the pandemic was reduced from three years to 18 months.

• If you are a bookkeeper or accountant, the province will pay you to support businesses through the application process.

• The total amount of funding was increased to $345 million from $300 million, which includes a $100 million envelope for the tourism sector and a top-up of up to $15,000 for tourism businesses.

Businesses that have already submitted applications do not have to reapply, and their applications will be automatically reviewed under the revised criteria.

This program runs until March 31, or until all the funds are fully allocated, whichever comes first. If you think you may qualify, don’t delay in applying. Find more information and apply online at www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/economic-recovery/business-recovery-grant.

Additionally, we recently announced a new grant to provide up to $7,500 for businesses to build or strengthen their online store. Find more information and apply online at www.launchonline.ca

B.C. entered the pandemic as an economic leader in Canada, and we are committed to supporting small businesses as they reopen, adapt, hire, and grow. I want to thank all business owners and employees for their hard work and perseverance through these difficult times.

In December, our government rolled out the BC Recovery Benefit, a one-time payment that is expected to help over 90per cent of British Columbians. Through the benefit, families with incomes under $125,000 can receive $1,000 and families earning up to $175,000 will qualify on a sliding scale. Individuals earning less than $62,500 can receive $500, and those earning up to $87,500 will qualify on a sliding scale.

As of the beginning of February, over 1.8 million people had been approved for the benefit, but I know there have been bumps in the application process for some. Please contact my office if you have applied and are still waiting to receive the benefit by calling 250-354-5944 or emailing Brittny.Anderson.MLA@leg.bc.ca.

Our government is committed to supporting individuals and businesses through the pandemic. Programs like the BC Recovery Benefit and the Business Grant program are just two examples of the many ways our government is putting people first.

Brittny Anderson is the MLA for Nelson-Creston

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family
Next story
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Just Posted

The latest issue of “the Fun Pape!” features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages. Photo: Aaron Hemens
“The front-line workers deserve so much more”: Creston readers react to latest issue of the Fun Pape!

The free paper’s latest issue features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages.

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted
Update from MLA Anderson: Supporting individuals and businesses through the pandemic

Brittny Anderson outlines COVID-related grants available to B.C. residents and businesses

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. File photo
Valley Views: MISSING THE CROWDS

“After 11 months of quiet pandemic life, I miss the crowds, particularly Creston crowds with familiar, friendly faces.”

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)
Rec Perspectives: Help Reduce Volunteer Fatigue

“Yes, this time is hard for everyone and it might not look the same, but we cannot lose the benefit these non-profit groups bring to our valley.”

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Most Read