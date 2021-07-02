UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire

An evacuation order has been issued for a number of properties in the Pavillion Lake area, with residents being told to head to Whistler, due to the McKay Creek wildfire burning nearby.

In a statement at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District said the order is in effect for the following areas:

Pavilion-Clinton Road, between Hwy 99 and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Carson Ranch Road

Pearl Lake Road

Shinta Road

Pavillion Ferry Road

The McKay Creek Fire, which started in the vicinity of the 32-kilometre mark of the West Pavillion Road, is burning at roughly 22,000 hectares and can be seen from Lillooet and Clinton.

The fire remains out of control and suspected to be human-caused.

There was significant growth on the Mckay Creek wildfire Wednesday during a period of elevated winds, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The fire has now crossed the Fraser River and is burning in isolated areas on the east side of the river. Due to the aggressive fire behaviour and windy conditions, crews’ progress on the fire has been limited.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton