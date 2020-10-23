A Creston resident walks down 11th Avenue North during a snowfall on Oct. 23. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Up to five to 15 cm of snow expected to fall in Kootenay Lake area on Friday

Environment Canada expects temperatures of 10 degrees lower than seasonal normals to last through the weekend.

Environment Canada is projecting up to five to 15 cm of snow to fall in the Kootenay Lake area today, as Arctic air continues to advance southward through the B.C. interior.

“With a somewhat cool air mass already in place, widespread snow is expected from Bella Coola and Whistler eastward to 100 Mile and the southwest interior, and further to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias,” said Environment Canada. “Snow may become mixed with rain over southern and eastern portions of this area.”

A drying trend will begin on Saturday as the Arctic air spreads throughout the rest of the southern interior. Environment Canada expects temperatures of 10 degrees lower than seasonal normals to last through the weekend.

