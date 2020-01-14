Candles are lit at the University of Manitoba during a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran in Winnipeg Friday, January 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Universities and colleges across Canada will be marking a moment of silence on Wednesday morning to remember the 57 Canadians killed in the Iran plane crash.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane was shot down shortly after leaving Tehran last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. Iranian officials have since admitted the country accidentally shot down the plane and investigators, including some from Canada, are headed to Iran to learn how and why the crash happened.

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

Many post-secondary institutions, including the University of B.C. and the University of the Fraser Valley, will hold a moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement, UBC president Santa J. Ono asked students, staff and faculty to “please pause and remember the victims” of Flight 752. The university is mourning four of its own including alumna Niloofar Razzaghi, postdoctoral research fellow Mehran Abtahi, and siblings Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari.

READ MORE: Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

READ MORE: People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut
Next story
B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Just Posted

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

Programs available in West Kootenay for substance use challenges

Sign up now for two six-week programs in January and March

Creston mayor reviews 2019, answers questions about town

Creston Mayor Ron Toyota was the guest speaker at Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Valley Views: A life among the Creston Valley birds

Columnist Margaret Miller reflects on the birds she sees as part of daily life

Creston Valley Public Library eliminates overdue fines

Creston library borrowers will no longer be charged a per-day fee for overdue items

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Most Read