Members of Montreal’s Iranian community attend a vigil in downtown Montreal on Thursday January 9, 2020, to mourn victims of the Iranian air crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrej Ivanov

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

The University of B.C. has started a scholarship fund in honour of the Iranian-Canadians who were killed in a plane crash near Tehran earlier this month.

The university has said it will donate $50,000 to the Iranian Student Memorial Award, while the Iranian community has donated a further $10,000.

“The award will provide awards annually to students in memory of the lives lost to this tragedy,” UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a blog post.

“Many members of the UBC community were deeply affected by this devastating event.”

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians. The Iranian government has admitted it accidentally shot down Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 shortly after it left the Tehran airport.

The victims with ties to UBC are:

Mehran Abtahi, who joined UBC in October 2019 as a postdoctoral research fellow in the department of civil engineering

Niloofar Razzaghi, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in May 2010 and a Bachelor of Education in November 2018

Zeynab Asadi Lari ,who was enrolled at UBC in 2016 in the BSc program, with a major in biology

Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, who graduated with honours in 2018 with a BSc in cellular, anatomical and physiological sciences.

READ MORE: Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

Just Posted

Town of Creston purchases land for new fire hall

Referendum in October 2018 approved borrowing maximum $4.5M for Creston emergency services building

Residents offer Town of Creston input on future of reservoir land

Former open water reservoirs north of Creston’s 23rd and 24th avenues currently closed to the public

Jumbo Valley to be protected, ending decades-long dispute over proposed ski resort

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

Creston Valley Arts Council awards Frank Goodsir for service

Frank Goodsir served arts community in many roles during 41 years in Creston

Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

A man is still missing in the blizzard

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Hwy 3 to close for avalanche control on Jan. 19

The road is expected to be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada said the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan asked for

Most Read