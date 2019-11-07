Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

The police complaint commissioner is investigating after complaints that two Vancouver police officers used excessive force when they entered a family’s home.

In a Thursday news release, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said it would be holding a public hearing into the conduct of Const. Eric Ludeman and Const. Neil Logan. The complaint against the two men alleges they used “excessive use of force and improper entry” to get into the home of Vladamir Tchaikoun and his family.

The public hearing comes after a Victoria Police Department investigation found that although the officer’s entry was unlawful, it did not constitute misconduct.

Because he was not allowed to speak at the discipline hearing, Tchaikoun asked for a public hearing. Retired provincial court judge Carol Baird Ellan has been appointed to adjudicate the proceedings, but a date has yet to be determined.

Deputy police complain commissioner Andrea Spindler said Tchaikoun’s injuries were “serious.”

“The commissioner determined that a full public accounting of this matter under oath was necessary to both seek the truth and maintain public confidence in the Vancouver Police Department,” Spindler noted.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says
Next story
Bingo night returns to Creston

Just Posted

Bingo night returns to Creston

Bingo Buddies, a non-profit society, has brought bingo night back to Creston.… Continue reading

Creston farmers featured in Feeding Ourselves

Feeding Ourselves is a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food… Continue reading

Creston advocate to share success of TAPS program at United Way Provincial Summit on aging

Justine Keirn, executive director of Valley Community Services Society, is heading to… Continue reading

Town of Creston launches citizen budget for 2020 budget consultation

The Town of Creston has once again launched Creston Citizen Budget, an… Continue reading

Creston mourns loss of local business owner

The steps of Casey’s Community House were lined with flowers this afternoon… Continue reading

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Most Read