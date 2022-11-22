Castlegar Fire Department rescued two people from a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment Nov. 22. Photo: CFD

Two rescued after vehicle crashes down embankment near Castlegar

Castlegar Fire Department performed rope rescue

Two people were taken by ambulance to hospital after their vehicle rolled down a 150-foot bank outside of Castlegar Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., Castlegar Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) were called to a single-vehicle rollover along Highway 3A between Ootischenia Road and the West Kootenay REgional Airport intersection, according to CFD chief Sam Lattanzio.

Two vehicle occupants were trapped in the vehicle. Once on scene, firefighters utilized rope rescue gear and rescued both occupants.

Snow was falling heavily across the region at the time of the accident and a snowfall warning was in effect.

Lattanzio says the motorist’s injuries were considered non-life threatening, but both people were transported to hospital.


