Two prescribed burns planned for Winlaw area

Burns will take place in the Trozzo Creek and Upper Winlaw areas

The 2021 Trozzo Creek wildfire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier

To help reduce wildfire threats, two prescribed burns will be taking place in the coming days in the Winlaw area.

The Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCo) will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Trozzo Creek area, covering up to 162 hectares approximately three kilometres northeast of Winlaw.

An ecosystem restoration burn will also be conducted around three kilometres southeast of Winlaw. It will cover up to 150 hectares.

Smoke may impact residents close to the burn area and be visible from Winlaw and surrounding communities. It may also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 6.

The South East Fire Centre says the exact timing of these burns will depend on weather and site conditions, but they could begin as early as Thursday, April 27.

The goal of the Trozzo Creek burn is to improve community wildfire protection by reducing fuels in the wildland urban interface by reducing accumulations of dead and combustible material.

A wildfire burned almost 6000 hectares in the Trozzo Creek area in 2021.

Key goals of the Upper Winlaw burn include helping restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions, addressing forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands, and reducing forest fuels to decrease the long-term risk of wildfire.

Learn more about prescribed burning online at ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j.

Video from the nearby 2021 Ponderosa prescribed burn can be found at youtu.be/y0wXnZ0mL3E.

