Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Two more candidates have announced they’ll be on the ballot for the Kootenay-Columbia riding in the upcoming federal election.

Trev Miller will run for the Animal Protection Party, while Terry Tiessen is representing the Libertarian Party.

Miller and Tiessen’s inclusion brings the total number of candidates to six ahead of the Oct. 21 election.

Incumbent NDP MP Wayne Stetski will run for re-election, while Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Abra Brynne of the Green Party and Rick Stewart will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

The Liberal Party has not yet announced a candidate.

Only the NDP, Conservatives, Liberals and Greens ran candidates in the riding during the 2015 election.

Previous story
Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Just Posted

Second annual Fall Fair Feast

The second annual Fall Fair Feast is returning Sept. 7 at the… Continue reading

Police respond to report of attempted online extortion

Police received 80 calls for assistance from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26… Continue reading

Construction of the fire hall slated to begin this fall or early spring of 2020

By Councillor Joanna Wilson The summer of 2019 has seen clear skies… Continue reading

Creston’s Footlighters Theatre Society presents bursary to student volunteer

Prince Charles Secondary School grad served as stage manager or crew in a dozen productions

Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to eight calls from Aug. 19-25.

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Federal NDP leader visits Nelson

Jagmeet Singh met the public and the media on Tuesday

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

Most Read