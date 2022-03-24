Two Creston groups sponsor campaign for new furniture at Swan Valley Lodge

The Creston Valley Hospice Society supported the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Furnish a Life Well Lived campaign with a $3,000 donation to sponsor a full room. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) The Rotary Club of Creston supported the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Furnish a Life Well Lived campaign with a $3,000 donation to sponsor a full room. (Submitted)

Two local organizations have recently lent a hand to the fundraising efforts of East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) “Furnish a Life Well Lived” campaign.

Since December, EKFH has been working towards raising $180,000 to replace all of the furniture in 60 units at Swan Valley Lodge.

Swan Valley Lodge, located in Creston, is the largest long-term care home in the East Kootenay region, currently with 90 residents. It provides an essential service to many local seniors who can no longer be cared for in their own homes or in assisted living.

Most of the furniture at Swan Valley Lodge is over 20 years old and in dire need of updates.

“(Our seniors) have given (to our community) in so many different ways over the years, and now it’s time for us to give back,” said Brenna Baker, executive director of EKFH. “They deserve better!”

Due to the shortage of funding for health care in B.C., long-term care homes are often not a top priority. New furniture, especially, is one thing that is overlooked.

To supplement the lack of funds, EKFH has put a call out to the community for help. Thankfully, the Rotary Club of Creston and the Creston Valley Hospice Society recently stepped up with donations of $3,000 each.

These funds will be enough to sponsor the complete replacement of all furniture in two residential rooms. The old furnishings will be upgraded to hospital grade, senior friendly options with rounded corners and other safety features. Hospital grade furniture is more expensive to be up to code with infection control.

To give the gift of comfort, EKFH is asking the community to donate today. Those who sponsor a full room at $3,000 will have a plaque installed in their honour or in memory of a loved one.

“If you have ever had to have a family member or friend reside at Swan Valley, you will know how wonderful the staff are, and that your loved ones are being treated as family,” said Baker. “Every little bit helps. So, if you can give $30 or $3,000, you are helping to improve care.”

To donate now, visit ekfh.ca/furnish-a-life-well-lived-2022.

Creston ValleyDonation