Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

A Jeep balances on a roadside barrier after colliding with an empty tanker truck that crossed the centre line on Hwy 3 near Christina Lake on Wednesday. (@TranBC_WestKoot/Twitter)

Two separate vehicle accidents completely blocked Hwy 3 Wednesday morning just east of Christina Lake.

The first, a collision between an empty commercial tanker truck and a Jeep, occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Police said in a release that the truck appeared to have crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane when the collision occurred.

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to the incident, where all four people involved in the crash were able to get themselves out of the vehicles. According to Les Cleverly of the BC Ambulance Service, at least two people involved sustained “serious, but non life-threatening” injuries and will be sent to hospital in Kelowna.

As a Christina Lake fire engine was on its way to attend the first call, firefighters noticed another nearby incident where an eastbound passenger vehicle carrying a male and a pregnant woman had rolled over the embankment into a creek. Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary said that the female had managed to get herself out of the vehicle, but the male was trapped inside when help arrived.

Firefighters repelled down the embankment to extricate the male. Aside from being “obviously cold,” Geary said, neither individual appeared to have sustained serious injuries. The female was apparently on her way to Trail to have her baby.

As of 11:36 a.m., Cleverly said that patients involved in both accidents were being assessed at the hospital in Grand Forks.

The BC Ambulance Service representative described the highway near both accidents as having “slippery and slushy” conditions.

“RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive according to the weather and roadway conditions,” said Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “Area roadways can be icy and slushy and conditions can change dramatically with little notice. Please slow down and drive accordingly.”

RCMP continue to investigate both collisions. Speed relative to conditions has not yet been ruled out in both collisions. If any other motorists witnessed these accidents or have dash cam video, please contact the Grand Forks RCMP.

As of noon on Wednesday, the highway was open to single-lane, alternating traffic. Drivers travelling through the area can consult DriveBC’s website for more updates on when the road will be fully open.

Previous story
Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability
Next story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Just Posted

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

November in West Kootenay saw only third of normal precipitation

Stalled weather system lingered over region

130 riders participated in the inaugural Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

Council received a delegation from Vern Gorham manager, of the Creston Valley… Continue reading

Creston Tim Hortons donates $2,255.95 to Tuck Shop

For the ninth year, Tim Hortons Creston has donated 100 per cent… Continue reading

Police respond to 44 calls for assistance

Police received 44 calls for assistance from Nov. 26-Dec.3, Staff Sgt. Ryan… Continue reading

VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Most Read