Twice the rain, half the snow in West Kootenay in November

Rainfall amounts were almost twice the average while snowfall amounts were about half the average in the West Kootenay in November. The month also saw warmer temperatures at 1.1 C above average.

The measurements come from the weather station at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Southeast Fire Centre weather forecaster Jesse Ellis says the area’s weather was influenced by a succession of Pacific frontal systems including storms that were the remnants from atmospheric river events that dropped the majority of their moisture over the south coast of B.C.

Precipitation was reported on all but one day during November.

Ellis says the milder temperatures also contributed to precipitation tending towards rain (74 per cent above average) at the expense of the month’s total snow (45 per cent below average).

