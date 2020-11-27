Trudeau says $542M bound for Indigenous bodies to set up child-welfare services

Trudeau says the new money is for everything from research and expert advice to consultations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a bi-weekly news conference on the Covid pandemic in Ottawa, Friday November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is sending $542 million to Indigenous groups to help them set up welfare services for children and families.

The Canadian government has been promising to transfer control over child and family services to Indigenous governing bodies so they don’t need to rely on outsiders to protect children in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Child-protection agencies have often removed Indigenous children not just from their parents but out of their communities entirely when workers decide the kids aren’t safe.

That’s broken up families and hurt children’s connections to their heritage.

Federal figures say Indigenous children make up more than half the kids in foster care across the country.

Trudeau says the new money is for everything from research and expert advice to consultations on how those Indigenous governments will establish and run their own child and family services, as well as to support their negotiations with provincial and federal authorities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous