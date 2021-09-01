Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Trudeau, O’Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaign

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail

The three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau begins his day by announcing his platform in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in Ontario, with a morning announcement at the Ottawa hotel he has been using as his main base throughout the campaign.

New Democrat head Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a housing announcement in Montreal, followed by a virtual town hall in the evening.

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail alongside the economy on Tuesday, as Statistics Canada reported the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent between April and June, and estimated another drop in real gross domestic product in July.

Experts say when the economy is good, or perceived to be going in the right direction, voters are inclined to reward the incumbent government.

They also say when voters feel the opposite, they are inclined to punish the incumbent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Vaccine hesitancy highest in Alberta, racialized groups at rollout’s start: survey
Next story
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says

Just Posted

Creston Valley Rotary Club members Steve Takacs, Bob Griffith, and president Dave Handy pose in front of the newly placed plaque at Rotacrest Hall on Aug. 12. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Rotary members recognize 40th anniversary of Rotacrest Hall

Duncan Grady, an elder with the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society, speaks to a small crowd in Nelson during an event to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘We weren’t quick enough’: Nelson event marks International Overdose Awareness Day

Students in School District 8 will return to class with several new COVID-19 changes in place. File photo
COVID-19 guidelines for the start of school released for School District 8

The Riondel Community Centre. Riondel is one of several communities in the Regional District of Central Kootenay where pre-emptive evacuation planning is underway. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
RDCK to host community emergency planning meetings this fall