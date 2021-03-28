An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

The prime minister was one of many who offered condolences to the victims of a fatal stabbing at a North Vancouver library Saturday (March 27) afternoon.

In a post on social media, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wished a fast recovery for the injured.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” Trudeau said.

Homicide investigators have said one person is in custody following the stabbing, which took place around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lynn Valley Library. Six people were taken to hospital and one woman died from her injuries.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the North Vancouver MP, said the stabbing left him “shocked and shaken.”

“The library has been a secure place for families to gather in the Lynn Valley community for years,” Wilkinson said. “Until today, it was unimaginable that such a senseless act of violence could have occurred in the very heart of it.”

Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also issued statements wishing the victims a speedy recovery.

Premier John Horgan said he was “devastated” by the attack.

“To the victims and their families, all of BC is with you and the North Van community tonight,” he said.

Interim B.C. Liberals Leader Shirley bond said she was “heartsick about this terrible act of violence.”

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau said “My heart is with the victims of the horrific attack in North Vancouver and their families.”

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

